Jordan Brown pulled off the upset of the Welsh Open so far as he defeated Stephen Maguire 6-1 in Saturday’s first semi-final.

Brown was in fine form throughout and gave his opponent almost no chance to resist him.

Welsh Open 'It's what dreams are made of!' - Brown on reaching Welsh Open final 2 HOURS AGO

The 33-year-old Northern Irishman hit 135 in the first frame, the first of many big scores that carried him through.

Maguire levelled with a 68-63 win in the second frame, but that was the last success the Scot enjoyed.

Brown then reeled off breaks of 56, 113 and 59 to win five consecutive frames and reach Sunday’s final, where he will play the winner of Mark Williams v Ronnie O’Sullivan.

"You wonder how much the start by Jordan Brown impacted on Stephen Maguire's form," Eurosport's Alan McManus said of Brown's matchplay.

"He started hitting across a few and losing confidence by the minute."

'What a positional shot that was!' - Brown plays perfect pink to reach yellow

"Absolutely buzzing, it's what dreams are made of - my first ever final," he said to Andy Goldstein and McManus after the match.

"It's just all clicked together this week, thankfully, in the nick of time.

"It's just down to hard work. I've practised everyday. I've always believed in myself and I've showed it this week.

'It's what dreams are made of!' - Brown on reaching Welsh Open final

He explained that his quarter-final win over Mark Selby was key to his whirlwind start on Saturday.

"Selby's one of the all time greats. Didn't make it easy for me yesterday, he never makes it easy for anyone.

"A world of confidence. I think that was why I was so calm today, because yesterday was such a rollercoaster.

"The 135 first frame setlled me down, and I think it showed Stephen I was here to play, and wasn't going to be walked over.

'I absolutely destroyed him' - Williams pokes fun at O'Sullivan ahead of clash

Welsh Open 'What a positional shot that was!' - Brown plays perfect pink to reach yellow 2 HOURS AGO