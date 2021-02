Snooker

Welsh Open 2021: ‘Sometimes I am too tired to play snooker' – Ronnie O'Sullivan jokes about running

Ronnie O’Sullivan loves his running and after he beat Zhou Yuelong 4-1 at the Welsh Open he joked that he is sometimes too tired for snooker such are his exertions. The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:04:40, 41 views, an hour ago