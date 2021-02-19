Stephen Maguire has insisted he would never follow Mark Williams’ lead with his break-off technique, but can understand the Welshman’s reasons for doing so.

Williams has commanded plenty of attention after adopting a strategy whereby he plays the cueball off the bottom cushion and into the back of the reds.

Snooker Maguire ends Murphy's Welsh Open title defence 4 HOURS AGO

His reasoning is that he is frustrated about leaving a long red off a conventional break, and the nudge into the pack ensures that cannot happen.

Maguire benefited from the conventional break in the eighth frame of his 5-4 win over Shaun Murphy at the Welsh Open on Friday, as his opponent left him a red to go at and he knocked it in before making a 90 break to force a decider - which he won with a clearance of 133.

Despite taking advantage of the conventional break, Maguire has insisted adopting Williams’ plan of attack is not something he would consider.

Maguire hits terrific century against Murphy

“I would rather leave it and get beat and break off properly,” Maguire told Eurosport when asked about the break. “I am not going to roll into reds. I don’t do it when it’s part of the frame.

“I always play the aggressive safety shots.

I can understand why Mark's doing it because everyone is potting that red and it’s so hard to hide, but it’s not for me."

After going through the tournament relatively unnoticed, Maguire will assume the role of favourite when he takes on Jordan Brown - the conqueror of Mark Selby in the quarter finals.

“I like going under the radar,” Maguire said. “Talk and write about everyone else, I don't mind that.

“I don’t really worry about who is favourite as if I play well I feel the other guy will need to play well to beat me and if that happens, fair enough.”

---

Welsh Open O'Sullivan powers on with win over Zhou 21 HOURS AGO