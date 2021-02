Snooker

Welsh Open 2021 - Watch: Tense final moments as Hossein Vafaei stuns Judd Trump at Celtic Manor

Judd Trump was stunned by world number 34 Hossein Vafaei at the Welsh Open, losing 4-2 in the third round. The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:03:23, 91 views, 23 minutes ago