Welsh Open 2021 - Watch: Tension-packed finish as Brown beats Selby on final black

Stephen Maguire brought an end to Shaun Murphy's defence of the Welsh Open, and he will meet Jordan Brown following his dramatic win over Mark Selby at the Celtic Manor Resort. Selby twice needed a snooker in the final frame and got them. He had a pot at the final black to win but it did not drop and Brown advanced.

00:07:27, 670 views, 2 hours ago