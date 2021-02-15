Neil Robertson has withdrawn from the Welsh Open due to personal reasons ahead of his first-round match against Mark King.
Robertson won the event in 2019 and reached the quarter-finals of the competitions last year. He won the UK Championship in December.
King now has received a bye into the second round.
Mark Joyce also withdrew from the tournament on Monday after developing Covid-19 symptoms, though he has not yet tested positive for the virus.
As a result, Jimmy White has a walkover into the second round.
