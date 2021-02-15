Published 15/02/2021 at 22:01 | Updated 15/02/2021 at 22:05

Neil Robertson has withdrawn from the Welsh Open due to personal reasons ahead of his first-round match against Mark King.

Robertson won the event in 2019 and reached the quarter-finals of the competitions last year. He won the UK Championship in December.

World Championship Best of 2020: How below-par O'Sullivan won sixth world title in second gear 21/12/2020 AT 14:54

King now has received a bye into the second round.

Mark Joyce also withdrew from the tournament on Monday after developing Covid-19 symptoms, though he has not yet tested positive for the virus.

As a result, Jimmy White has a walkover into the second round.

Exhausted Robertson lifts trophy and picks up £200,000 prize

UK Championship Judd Trump: I bottled it, simple as that 07/12/2020 AT 08:43