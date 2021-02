Snooker

Welsh Open 2021: ‘Wow! It is not difficult!’ – Mark Williams misses crucial red against Tom Ford

Mark Williams missed a crucial red against Tom Ford in their Welsh Open quarter-final. Ford would steal in to seal the frame and send the match to a decider that Williams would win. The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:32, 22 views, 5 hours ago