Snooker

Welsh Open 2021 - 'You have got to be kidding!' - Ben Woollaston's amazing fluke on match ball

Ben Woollaston may have thought he had fluked his way to a victory over John Higgins with this amazing yellow - but the Scot amazingly came back to win on a dramatic night at the Welsh Open.

00:00:48, 160 views, 2 hours ago