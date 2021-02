Snooker

Welsh Open - 'Covid test that went wrong' - Kyren Wilson explains bizarre reason for poor display

Kyren Wilson joined Andy Goldstein in the Eurosport studio to discuss his less than convincing performance as he struggled into the second round of the Welsh Open. Wilson blamed a 'Covid test that went wrong' as he suffered nosebleeds and didn't feel well.

