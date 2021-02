Snooker

Welsh Open: 'He makes you feel like you’re not part of the match' - McManus on Ronnie O’Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan beat Martin Gould 4-0 in the third round of the Welsh Open to remain perfect. The Rocket has now played 12 frames in three matches – against Robbie Williams, Jimmy White and Gould – and has won all 12. Against Gould, O’Sullivan ran in breaks of 70, 74 and 138. The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

