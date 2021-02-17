Ronnie O’Sullivan’s 4-0 success over close friend Jimmy White was a match – considering the wealth of natural talent on display – short on vintage snooker.
There were flickers of excellence, mind. And two such moments came in the first frame of the best-of-seven encounter when White laid two - as Neal Foulds described them on commentary – “evil” snookers.
'He could have been there a long while'
It took three attempts and a change of tact – from a two-cushion to a one-cushion left-hand, check-side escape – for O’Sullivan to overcome the first. Foulds added that O’Sullivan would have been relieved to escape his plight after just three attempts, saying: “he could have been there a long while”.
However, the Rocket found himself locked up again, a minute later, in a snooker of similar difficulty. Yet, this time, it took just the two attempts, in what was termed a “great” escape by Foulds.
O’Sullivan ended up winning 4-0, but it wasn’t a match without chances – or fortune - for White, who was the beneficiary of a stroke of luck so sizable in frame two that both men got a fit of giggles, see below:
O’Sullivan and White crack up laughing after jaw-dropping Whirlwind fluke
