Ronnie O’Sullivan’s 4-0 success over close friend Jimmy White was a match – considering the wealth of natural talent on display – short on vintage snooker.

There were flickers of excellence, mind. And two such moments came in the first frame of the best-of-seven encounter when White laid two - as Neal Foulds described them on commentary – “evil” snookers.

'He could have been there a long while'

It took three attempts and a change of tact – from a two-cushion to a one-cushion left-hand, check-side escape – for O’Sullivan to overcome the first. Foulds added that O’Sullivan would have been relieved to escape his plight after just three attempts, saying: “he could have been there a long while”.

However, the Rocket found himself locked up again, a minute later, in a snooker of similar difficulty. Yet, this time, it took just the two attempts, in what was termed a “great” escape by Foulds.

O’Sullivan ended up winning 4-0, but it wasn’t a match without chances – or fortune - for White, who was the beneficiary of a stroke of luck so sizable in frame two that both men got a fit of giggles, see below:

---

