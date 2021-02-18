Mark Williams qualified for the third round of the Welsh Open with a 4-2 win over Joe Perry.

Perry took the first frame before a decisive break of 69 took Williams level.

The pair then swapped another frame each, but Williams’ run of breaks of 55, 58 and 73 swept him to victory.

Eighth seed Stephen Maguire beat Matthew Selt in the second match to finish of the day.

Mark Selby, one of Williams' rivals for the overall championship, had to go to the wire for a 4-3 win over Joe O'Connor.

Pang Junxu defeated Martin O'Donnell 4-2, and Swiss player Alexander Ursenbacher lost 4-3 to Jordan Brown.

