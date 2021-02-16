Mark Williams knocked out countryman Michael White in the first round of the Welsh Open on Tuesday afternoon.
He needed five frames for the 4-1 win to reach the next stage of the tournament.
Earlier in the day Oliver Lines defeated Jamie Clarke 4-0, and Thailand's Akani Songsermsaward beat Brazil's Igor Figuiredo 4-1.
Dylan Emery squeezed past Lu Ning 4-3, and Stuart Carrington crused past Shail Vahedi 4-1.
Ryan Day edged Ian Burns 4-3, and Jack Lisowski beat Lei Peifan by the same margin.
Liam Highfield defeated late replacement Jamie Curtis-Barrett, in the competition after Amine Amiri's withdrawal.
Jackson Page fell 4-1 to Ricky Walden, and veteran Graeme Dott defeated Billy Joe Castle 4-2. Tom Ford enjoyed a straight forward 4-0 win over Peter Devlin.
Robert Milkins pulled off the biggest upset of the day when he beat Stuart Bingham 4-2.
Results, Tuesday
- Stuart Carrington 4-1 Sohail Vahedi
- Ryan Day 4-3 Ian Burns
- Kurt Maflin v Ken Doherty
- Jamie Clarke 0-4 Oliver Lines
- Jami Curtis-Barrett 3-4 Liam Highfield
- Lu Ning 3-4 Dylan Emery (a)
- Sunny Akani 4-1 Igor Figueiredo
- Jack Lisowski 4-3 Lei Peifan
- Ricky Walden 4-1 Jackson Page
- Graeme Dott 4-2 Billy Joe Castle
- Mark Williams 4-1 Michael White
- Tom Ford 4-0 Peter Devlin
- Robert Milkins 4-2 Stuart Bingham