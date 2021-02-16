Mark Williams knocked out countryman Michael White in the first round of the Welsh Open on Tuesday afternoon.

He needed five frames for the 4-1 win to reach the next stage of the tournament.

Earlier in the day Oliver Lines defeated Jamie Clarke 4-0, and Thailand's Akani Songsermsaward beat Brazil's Igor Figuiredo 4-1.

Dylan Emery squeezed past Lu Ning 4-3, and Stuart Carrington crused past Shail Vahedi 4-1.

Ryan Day edged Ian Burns 4-3, and Jack Lisowski beat Lei Peifan by the same margin.

Liam Highfield defeated late replacement Jamie Curtis-Barrett, in the competition after Amine Amiri's withdrawal.

Jackson Page fell 4-1 to Ricky Walden, and veteran Graeme Dott defeated Billy Joe Castle 4-2. Tom Ford enjoyed a straight forward 4-0 win over Peter Devlin.

Robert Milkins pulled off the biggest upset of the day when he beat Stuart Bingham 4-2.

Results, Tuesday

  • Stuart Carrington 4-1 Sohail Vahedi
  • Ryan Day 4-3 Ian Burns
  • Kurt Maflin v Ken Doherty
  • Jamie Clarke 0-4 Oliver Lines
  • Jami Curtis-Barrett 3-4 Liam Highfield
  • Lu Ning 3-4 Dylan Emery (a)
  • Sunny Akani 4-1 Igor Figueiredo
  • Jack Lisowski 4-3 Lei Peifan
  • Ricky Walden 4-1 Jackson Page
  • Graeme Dott 4-2 Billy Joe Castle
  • Mark Williams 4-1 Michael White
  • Tom Ford 4-0 Peter Devlin
  • Robert Milkins 4-2 Stuart Bingham
