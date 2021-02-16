Published 16/02/2021 at 14:47 | Updated 16/02/2021 at 15:15

Mark Williams knocked out countryman Michael White in the first round of the Welsh Open on Tuesday afternoon.

He needed five frames for the 4-1 win to reach the next stage of the tournament.

Earlier in the day Oliver Lines defeated Jamie Clarke 4-0, and Thailand's Akani Songsermsaward beat Brazil's Igor Figuiredo 4-1.

Dylan Emery squeezed past Lu Ning 4-3, and Stuart Carrington crused past Shail Vahedi 4-1.

Ryan Day edged Ian Burns 4-3, and Jack Lisowski beat Lei Peifan by the same margin.

Liam Highfield defeated late replacement Jamie Curtis-Barrett, in the competition after Amine Amiri's withdrawal.

Jackson Page fell 4-1 to Ricky Walden, and veteran Graeme Dott defeated Billy Joe Castle 4-2. Tom Ford enjoyed a straight forward 4-0 win over Peter Devlin.

Robert Milkins pulled off the biggest upset of the day when he beat Stuart Bingham 4-2.

Results, Tuesday

Stuart Carrington 4-1 Sohail Vahedi

4-1 Sohail Vahedi Ryan Day 4-3 Ian Burns

4-3 Ian Burns Kurt Maflin v Ken Doherty

Jamie Clarke 0-4 Oliver Lines

Jami Curtis-Barrett 3-4 Liam Highfield

Lu Ning 3-4 Dylan Emery (a)

3-4 Dylan Emery (a) Sunny Akani 4-1 Igor Figueiredo

4-1 Igor Figueiredo Jack Lisowski 4-3 Lei Peifan

4-3 Lei Peifan Ricky Walden 4-1 Jackson Page

4-1 Jackson Page Graeme Dott 4-2 Billy Joe Castle

4-2 Billy Joe Castle Mark Williams 4-1 Michael White

4-1 Michael White Tom Ford 4-0 Peter Devlin

4-0 Peter Devlin Robert Milkins 4-2 Stuart Bingham

