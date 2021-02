Snooker

Welsh Open snooker 2021: 'Brilliant!' - Mark Williams shows perfect touch to sink long red

Mark Williams showed off his legendary control of the cue ball with this brilliant long red against Liam Highfield at the 2021 Welsh Open. The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

