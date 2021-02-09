Scene Setter
The Home Nations returns with the Welsh Open - the culmination of the series - with Shaun Murphy looking to defend the title he won 12 months ago at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.
World number one Judd Trump will be the hot favourite to take the prize, as he heads to the event in excellent form having won the English Open, Northern Ireland Open, World Grand Prix and the German Masters already this season.
The hope is that all the players are fully focused and have their Sat Navs pointing in the right direction, as the event is actually taking place in Wales - at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport - as opposed to snooker’s home-from-home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
The event kicks off on February 15, with 128 players bidding for a share of the £405,000 prize fund. A cheque for £70,000 will be picked up by the winner on February 21.
What is the format?
Players have had to get used to different formats in recent weeks, with the Championship League and Shoot Out to occupy their thoughts, but we are back to a straight draw - with the top 16 seeds occupying different portions of the bracket.
It's best of seven frames all the way to the quarter finals, where it moves to best of nine. The semi-finals are the best of 11, with the final the best of 17.
How to watch the event
The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport.
You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.
Schedule
February 15-16: Round one
February 17: Round two
February 18: Rounds three and four
February 19: Quarter finals
February 20: Semi-finals
February 21: Final
Prize Money
- Winner: £70,000
- Runner-up: £30,000
- Semi-final: £20,000
- Quarter-final: £10,000
- Last 16: £7,500
- Last 32: £4,000
- Last 64: £3,000
- Highest break: £5,000
Previous Winners
Aside from the World Championship and UK Championship, the Welsh Open is snooker's longest-running ranking event dating back to 1992.
- 2020 Shaun Murphy
- 2019 Neil Robertson
- 2018 John Higgins
- 2017 Stuart Bingham
- 2016 Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2015 John Higgins
- 2014 Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2013 Stephen Maguire
- 2012 Ding Junhui
- 2011 John Higgins
- 2010 John Higgins
- 2009 Ali Carter
- 2008 Mark Selby
- 2007 Neil Robertson
- 2006 Stephen Lee
- 2005 Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2004 Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2003 Stephen Hendry
- 2002 Paul Hunter
- 2001 Ken Doherty
- 2000 John Higgins
- 1999 Mark Williams
- 1998 Paul Hunter
- 1997 Stephen Hendry
- 1996 Mark Williams
- 1995 Steve Davis
- 1994 Steve Davis
- 1993 Ken Doherty
- 1992 Stephen Hendry
Draw and Results
Round one (provisional)
- Shaun Murphy v Zak Surety
- Stuart Carrington v Sohail Vahedi
- Ryan Day v Ian Burns
- Lee Walker v Mark Davis
- Anthony McGill v Louis Heathcote
- Andy Hicks v David Lilley
- Barry Hawkins v Chris Wakelin
- Simon Lichtenberg v Riley Parsons
- Li Hang v Martin O'Donnell
- Kurt Maflin v Ken Doherty
- Allan Taylor v Pang Junxu
- Ding Junhui v Lu Haotian
- Jamie Clarke v Oliver Lines
- Matthew Selt v Lukas Kleckers
- James Cahill v Matthew Stevens
- Stephen Maguire v Dominic Dale
- Mark Selby v Barry Pinches
- Sean Maddocks v Jamie O'Neill
- Liang Wenbo v Joe O'Connor
- Eden Sharav v Andrew Higginson
- Yan Bingtao v Xu Si
- Brian Ochoiski (a) v Paul S Davison
- Gary Wilson v Ashley Hugill
- Xiao Guodong v Iulian Boiko
- Jordan Brown v Luo Honghao
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Sam Craigie
- Alexander Ursenbacher v Noppon Saengkham
- Stuart Bingham v Robert Milkins
- Jak Jones v Fan Zhengyi
- Michael Holt v David Grace
- Yuan Sijun v Jamie Jones
- Neil Robertson v Mark King
- Judd Trump v Zhao Jianbo
- Si Jiahui v Brandon Sargeant
- Zhao Xintong v Luca Brecel
- Peter Lines v Hossein Vafaei
- Mark Williams v Michael White (a)
- Amine Amiri v Liam Highfield
- Joe Perry v Chang Bingyu
- Lu Ning v Dylan Emery (a)
- Ricky Walden v Jackson Page
- Graeme Dott v Billy Joe Castle
- Akani Songsermsawad v Igor Figueiredo
- Jack Lisowski v Lei Peifan
- Elliot Slessor v Ben Fortey (a)
- Tom Ford v Peter Devlin
- Tian Pengfei v Alan McManus
- Kyren Wilson v Chen Zifan
- John Higgins v Steven Hallworth
- Ben Woollaston v Alex Borg
- Allister Carter v Daniel Wells
- Fergal O'Brien v Aaron Hill
- Mark Allen v Fraser Patrick
- Nigel Bond v Rod Lawler
- Scott Donaldson v Gao Yang
- Gerard Greene v Farakh Ajaib
- Anthony Hamilton v Ben Hancorn
- Zhou Yuelong v Ashley CartyEst.
- Jamie Wilson v Duane Jones
- David Gilbert v Rory McLeod
- Jimmy Robertson v Kacper Filipiak
- Martin Gould v Mitchell Mann
- Mark Joyce v Jimmy White
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Robbie Williams