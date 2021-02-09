Scene Setter

The Home Nations returns with the Welsh Open - the culmination of the series - with Shaun Murphy looking to defend the title he won 12 months ago at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

World number one Judd Trump will be the hot favourite to take the prize, as he heads to the event in excellent form having won the English Open, Northern Ireland Open, World Grand Prix and the German Masters already this season.

The hope is that all the players are fully focused and have their Sat Navs pointing in the right direction, as the event is actually taking place in Wales - at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport - as opposed to snooker’s home-from-home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The event kicks off on February 15, with 128 players bidding for a share of the £405,000 prize fund. A cheque for £70,000 will be picked up by the winner on February 21.

What is the format?

Players have had to get used to different formats in recent weeks, with the Championship League and Shoot Out to occupy their thoughts, but we are back to a straight draw - with the top 16 seeds occupying different portions of the bracket.

It's best of seven frames all the way to the quarter finals, where it moves to best of nine. The semi-finals are the best of 11, with the final the best of 17.

How to watch the event

The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport.

You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Schedule

February 15-16: Round one

February 17: Round two

February 18: Rounds three and four

February 19: Quarter finals

February 20: Semi-finals

February 21: Final

Prize Money

Winner: £70,000

Runner-up: £30,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £10,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

Previous Winners

Aside from the World Championship and UK Championship, the Welsh Open is snooker's longest-running ranking event dating back to 1992.

2020 Shaun Murphy

2019 Neil Robertson

2018 John Higgins

2017 Stuart Bingham

2016 Ronnie O'Sullivan

2015 John Higgins

2014 Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013 Stephen Maguire

2012 Ding Junhui

2011 John Higgins

2010 John Higgins

2009 Ali Carter

2008 Mark Selby

2007 Neil Robertson

2006 Stephen Lee

2005 Ronnie O'Sullivan

2004 Ronnie O'Sullivan

2003 Stephen Hendry

2002 Paul Hunter

2001 Ken Doherty

2000 John Higgins

1999 Mark Williams

1998 Paul Hunter

1997 Stephen Hendry

1996 Mark Williams

1995 Steve Davis

1994 Steve Davis

1993 Ken Doherty

1992 Stephen Hendry

Draw and Results

Round one (provisional)

Shaun Murphy v Zak Surety

Stuart Carrington v Sohail Vahedi

Ryan Day v Ian Burns

Lee Walker v Mark Davis

Anthony McGill v Louis Heathcote

Andy Hicks v David Lilley

Barry Hawkins v Chris Wakelin

Simon Lichtenberg v Riley Parsons

Li Hang v Martin O'Donnell

Kurt Maflin v Ken Doherty

Allan Taylor v Pang Junxu

Ding Junhui v Lu Haotian

Jamie Clarke v Oliver Lines

Matthew Selt v Lukas Kleckers

James Cahill v Matthew Stevens

Stephen Maguire v Dominic Dale

Mark Selby v Barry Pinches

Sean Maddocks v Jamie O'Neill

Liang Wenbo v Joe O'Connor

Eden Sharav v Andrew Higginson

Yan Bingtao v Xu Si

Brian Ochoiski (a) v Paul S Davison

Gary Wilson v Ashley Hugill

Xiao Guodong v Iulian Boiko

Jordan Brown v Luo Honghao

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Sam Craigie

Alexander Ursenbacher v Noppon Saengkham

Stuart Bingham v Robert Milkins

Jak Jones v Fan Zhengyi

Michael Holt v David Grace

Yuan Sijun v Jamie Jones

Neil Robertson v Mark King

Judd Trump v Zhao Jianbo

Si Jiahui v Brandon Sargeant

Zhao Xintong v Luca Brecel

Peter Lines v Hossein Vafaei

Mark Williams v Michael White (a)

Amine Amiri v Liam Highfield

Joe Perry v Chang Bingyu

Lu Ning v Dylan Emery (a)

Ricky Walden v Jackson Page

Graeme Dott v Billy Joe Castle

Akani Songsermsawad v Igor Figueiredo

Jack Lisowski v Lei Peifan

Elliot Slessor v Ben Fortey (a)

Tom Ford v Peter Devlin

Tian Pengfei v Alan McManus

Kyren Wilson v Chen Zifan

John Higgins v Steven Hallworth

Ben Woollaston v Alex Borg

Allister Carter v Daniel Wells

Fergal O'Brien v Aaron Hill

Mark Allen v Fraser Patrick

Nigel Bond v Rod Lawler

Scott Donaldson v Gao Yang

Gerard Greene v Farakh Ajaib

Anthony Hamilton v Ben Hancorn

Zhou Yuelong v Ashley CartyEst.

Jamie Wilson v Duane Jones

David Gilbert v Rory McLeod

Jimmy Robertson v Kacper Filipiak

Martin Gould v Mitchell Mann

Mark Joyce v Jimmy White

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Robbie Williams

