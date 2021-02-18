Around the Tables

We’ve already got some results in from the morning action, and Mark Williams’ bid to honour Doug Mountjoy and win his home open remains on track following his win over Joe Perry.

Matthew Selt 2-4 Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby 4-3 Joe O'Connor

Yan Bingtao 4-1 Xiao Guodong

Jordan Brown 4-3 Alexander Ursenbacher

Mark Williams 4-2 Joe Perry

Martin O'Donnell 2-4 Pang Junxu

It's Moving Day, folks

Hello and welcome to Moving Day at the Welsh Open.

Defending champion Shaun Murphy is on Table One from 1pm, while world number one Judd Trump is on Table Two and we will have live coverage of both matches.

'Slow and sluggish' - Trump admits to struggling with pace of table

Judd Trump has admitted to struggling with the pace of the table at the Welsh Open, but is confident of retuning on Moving Day with a spring in his step.

The world number one’s opening two matches of the event have been scrappy affairs, with 4-2 wins over Zhao Jianbo and Si Jiahui.

On both occasions, his opponents had chances to cause upsets but failed to take them as Trump showed flashes of quality mixed in with moments of inconsistency.

Asked by Eurosport’s Andy Goldstein for his opinion on his performance against Si on Wednesday, Trump said: "It was a bit of a struggle, again.

“I am just finding the table quite slow and sluggish. It is hard to get any rhythm. The balls don’t seem to split well and it is hard to get any momentum.

“The balls seem to be going scrappy. It is tricky and in the end I was happy to get through.”

Welsh Open Thursday schedule

Third round

Anthony McGill 3-4 Barry Hawkins (10:00)

(10:00) Martin O'Donnell 2-4 Pang Junxu (10:00)

(10:00) Matthew Selt 2-4 Stephen Maguire (10:00)

(10:00) Mark Selby 4-3 Joe O'Connor (10:00)

4-3 Joe O'Connor (10:00) Yan Bingtao 4-1 Xiao Guodong (10:00)

4-1 Xiao Guodong (10:00) Jordan Brown 4-3 Alexander Ursenbacher (10:00)

4-3 Alexander Ursenbacher (10:00) Jak Jones v Mark King (10:00)

Mark Williams 4-2 Joe Perry (10:00)

4-2 Joe Perry (10:00) Shaun Murphy v Ryan Day (13:00)

Judd Trump v Hossein Vafaei (13:00)

Ricky Walden v Jack Lisowski (13:00)

Tom Ford v Alan McManus or Kyren Wilson (13:00)

Mark Allen v Scott Donaldson or Gerard Greene (13:00)

Zhou Yuelong v David Gilbert (13:00)

Martin Gould v Ronnie O'Sullivan (14:30)

John Higgins or Ben Woollaston v Ali Carter (14:30)

Fourth round

Murphy/Day v McGill/Hawkins (19:00)

O'Donnell/Pang v Selt/Maguire (19:00)

Selby/O'Connor v Yan/Xiao (19:00)

Brown/Ursenbacher v Jones/King (19:00)

Trump/Vafaei v Williams/Perry (19:00)

Walden/Lisowski v Ford/Wilson (19:00)

Higgins/Carter v Allen/Donaldson (20:00)

Zhou/Gilbert v Gould/O'Sullivan (20:00)

How to watch the event

The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport.

You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

