Scene Setter

The Home Nations returns with the Welsh Open - the culmination of the series - with Shaun Murphy looking to defend the title he won 12 months ago at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

World number one Judd Trump will be the hot favourite to take the prize, as he heads to the event in excellent form having won the English Open, Northern Ireland Open, World Grand Prix and the German Masters already this season.

The hope is that all the players are fully focused and have their Sat Navs pointing in the right direction, as the event is actually taking place in Wales - at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport - as opposed to snooker’s home-from-home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The event kicks off on February 15, with 128 players bidding for a share of the £405,000 prize fund. A cheque for £70,000 will be picked up by the winner on February 21.

What is the format?

Players have had to get used to different formats in recent weeks, with the Championship League and Shoot Out to occupy their thoughts, but we are back to a straight draw - with the top 16 seeds occupying different portions of the bracket.

It's best of seven frames all the way to the quarter finals, where it moves to best of nine. The semi-finals are the best of 11, with the final the best of 17.

How to watch the event

The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport.

You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

WELSH OPEN 2021 SCHEDULE

Monday February 15

Morning

Lee Walker v Mark Davis (10:00)

Andy Hicks v David Lilley (10:00)

Simon Lichtenberg v Riley Parsons (10:00)

Li Hang v Martin O'Donnell (10:00)

Allan Taylor v Pang Junxu (10:00)

Ding Junhui v Lu Haotian (10:00)

Joe Perry v Chang Bingyu (10:00)

Elliot Slessor v Ben Fortey (a) (10:00)

Mattthew Selt v Lukas Kleckers (12:00)

Liang Wenbo v Joe O'Connor (12:00)

Afternoon

Shaun Murphy v Zak Surety (13:00)

James Cahill v Matthew Stevens (13:00)

Sean Maddocks v Jamie O'Neill (13:00)

Eden Sharav v Andrew Higginson (13:00)

Anthony McGill v Louis Heathcote (14:00)

Brian Ochoiski (a) v Paul S Davison (14:00)

Gary Wilson v Ashley Hugill (14:00)

Xiao Guodong v Iulian Boiko (14:00)

Judd Trump v Zhao Jianbo (14:00)

Barry Hawkins v Chris Wakelin (16:30)

Jordan Brown v Luo Honghao (16:30)

Alexander Ursenbacher v Noppon Saengkham (16:30)

John Higgins v Steven Hallworth (16:30)

Evening

Mark Selby v Barry Pinches (19:00)

Jak Jones v Fan Zhengyi (19:00)

Michael Holt v David Grace (19:00)

Yuan Sijun v Jamie Jones (19:00)

Zhao Xintong v Luca Brecel (19:00)

Stephen Maguire v Dominic Dale (19:00)

Si Jiahui v Brandon Sargeant (20:00)

Peter Lines v Hossein Vafaei (20:00)

Mark Allen v Fraser Patrick (20:00)

