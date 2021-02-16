Live comments from 12:30....
DAY 1 RECAP
Defending Welsh Open champion and 2005 World Championship winner Shaun Murphy eased past Zak Surety in the first round at Celtic Manor with a 4-1 win, and was joined in the second round by Mark Selby, who missed out on a fourth career 147 in a 4-1 success over Barry Pinches. Elsewhere, world number one Judd Trump failed to find his best form in a 4-2 win over Zhao Jianbo.
SELBY ON 147 MISHAP - ‘I’ve not committed, I’ve pulled out of the shot’
After missing out on the aforementioned 147, Selby spoke to Alan McManus and Andy Goldstein in the Eurosport studio. This is what he said:
"I felt as though all the way through the break it was more or less faultless, up until the pink. I was in two minds on the pink, I should have got back up off the shot, thinking do I roll it in or do I check it and screw off the black cushion?
"If I check it off the black cushion I probably put more of a stroke on it, which looking back, I wish I’d have played. Because I rolled it, I’ve not committed, I’ve pulled out of the shot.
"I think a 147 in any tournament is one of the biggest buzzes you can get, especially if it’s on television. I’ve managed to do it once or twice before, but there’s a lot worse things going on in the world than missing a pink."
WELSH OPEN 2021 SCHEDULE
Tuesday, February 16th
- Stuart Carrington v Sohail Vahedi (10:00)
- Ryan Day v Ian Burns (10:00)
- Kurt Maflin v Ken Doherty (10:00)
- Jamie Clarke v Oliver Lines (10:00)
- Jami Curtis-Barrett v Liam Highfield (10:00)
- Lu Ning v Dylan Emery (a) (10:00)
- Sunny Akani v Igor Figueiredo (10:00)
- Jack Lisowski v Lei Peifan (10:00)
- Ricky Walden v Jackson Page (12:00)
- Graeme Dott v Billy Joe Castle (12:00)
- Stuart Bingham v Robert Milkins (13:00)
- Mark Williams v Michael White (a) (13:00)
- Tom Ford v Peter Devlin (13:00)
- Fergal O'Brien v Aaron Hill (13:00)
- Tian Pengfei v Alan McManus (14:00)
- Ben Woollaston v Alex Borg (14:00)
- Nigel Bond v Rod Lawler (14:00)
- David Gilbert v Rory McLeod (14:00)
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Robbie Williams (14:00)
- Yan Bingtao v Xu Si (16:30)
- Ali Carter v Daniel Wells (16:30)
- Scott Donaldson v Gao Yang (16:30)
- Gerard Greene v Farakh Ajaib (16:30)
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Sam Craigie (19:00)
- Neil Robertson v Mark King (19:00)
- Anthony Hamilton v Ben Hancorn (19:00)
- Jamie Wilson v Duane Jones (19:00)
- Jimmy Robertson v Kacper Filipiak (19:00)
- Kyren Wilson v Chen Zifan (20:00)
- Zhou Yuelong v Ashley Carty (20:00)
- Martin Gould v Mitchell Mann (20:00)
- Mark Joyce w/o Jimmy White
WELSH OPEN 2021 RESULTS
Monday, February 15th
- Lee Walker 1-4 Mark Davis
- Andy Hicks 3-4 David Lilley
- Simon Lichtenberg 4-2 Riley Parsons
- Li Hang 0-4 Martin O'Donnell
- Allan Taylor 0-4 Pang Junxu
- Ding Junhui 4-1 Lu Haotian
- Joe Perry 4-3 Chang Bingyu
- Elliot Slessor 4-2 Ben Fortey
- Matthew Selt 0-4 Lukas Kleckers
- Liang Wenbo 1-4 Joe O'Connor
- Shaun Murphy 4-1 Zak Surety
- James Cahill 0-4 Matthew Stevens
- Sean Maddocks 3-4 Jamie O'Neill
- Eden Sharav 2-4 Andrew Higginson
- Anthony McGill 4-0 Louis Heathcote
- Brian Ochoiski (a) 4-1 Paul S Davison
- Gary Wilson 4-2 Ashley Hugill
- Xiao Guodong 4-0 Iulian Boiko
- Judd Trump 4-2 Zhao Jianbo
- Barry Hawkins 4-1 Chris Wakelin
- Jordan Brown 4-0 Luo Honghao
- Alexander Ursenbacher 4-1 Noppon Saengkham
- John Higgins 4-1 Steven Hallworth
- Mark Selby 4-1 Barry Pinches
- Jak Jones 4-3 Fan Zhengyi
- Michael Holt 0-4 David Grace
- Yuan Sijun 1-4 Jamie Jones
- Zhao Xintong 4-2 Luca Brecel
- Stephen Maguire 4-1 Dominic Dale
- Si Jiahui 4-2 Brandon Sargeant
- Peter Lines 2-4 Hossein Vafaei
- Mark Allen 4-2 Fraser Patrick
What is the format?
Players have had to get used to different formats in recent weeks, with the Championship League and Shoot Out to occupy their thoughts, but we are back to a straight draw - with the top 16 seeds occupying different portions of the bracket.
It's best of seven frames all the way to the quarter finals, where it moves to best of nine. The semi-finals are the best of 11, with the final the best of 17.
