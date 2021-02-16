Live comments from 12:30....

DAY 1 RECAP

Welsh Open O’Sullivan helped out serving meals and washing up at charity on Christmas Day YESTERDAY AT 13:12

SELBY ON 147 MISHAP - ‘I’ve not committed, I’ve pulled out of the shot’

After missing out on the aforementioned 147, Selby spoke to Alan McManus and Andy Goldstein in the Eurosport studio. This is what he said:

"I felt as though all the way through the break it was more or less faultless, up until the pink. I was in two minds on the pink, I should have got back up off the shot, thinking do I roll it in or do I check it and screw off the black cushion?

"If I check it off the black cushion I probably put more of a stroke on it, which looking back, I wish I’d have played. Because I rolled it, I’ve not committed, I’ve pulled out of the shot.

"I think a 147 in any tournament is one of the biggest buzzes you can get, especially if it’s on television. I’ve managed to do it once or twice before, but there’s a lot worse things going on in the world than missing a pink."

Selby blows 147 maximum attempt on final pink

WELSH OPEN 2021 SCHEDULE

Tuesday, February 16th

Stuart Carrington v Sohail Vahedi (10:00)

Ryan Day v Ian Burns (10:00)

Kurt Maflin v Ken Doherty (10:00)

Jamie Clarke v Oliver Lines (10:00)

Jami Curtis-Barrett v Liam Highfield (10:00)

Lu Ning v Dylan Emery (a) (10:00)

Sunny Akani v Igor Figueiredo (10:00)

Jack Lisowski v Lei Peifan (10:00)

Ricky Walden v Jackson Page (12:00)

Graeme Dott v Billy Joe Castle (12:00)

Stuart Bingham v Robert Milkins (13:00)

Mark Williams v Michael White (a) (13:00)

Tom Ford v Peter Devlin (13:00)

Fergal O'Brien v Aaron Hill (13:00)

Tian Pengfei v Alan McManus (14:00)

Ben Woollaston v Alex Borg (14:00)

Nigel Bond v Rod Lawler (14:00)

David Gilbert v Rory McLeod (14:00)

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Robbie Williams (14:00)

Yan Bingtao v Xu Si (16:30)

Ali Carter v Daniel Wells (16:30)

Scott Donaldson v Gao Yang (16:30)

Gerard Greene v Farakh Ajaib (16:30)

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Sam Craigie (19:00)

Neil Robertson v Mark King (19:00)

Anthony Hamilton v Ben Hancorn (19:00)

Jamie Wilson v Duane Jones (19:00)

Jimmy Robertson v Kacper Filipiak (19:00)

Kyren Wilson v Chen Zifan (20:00)

Zhou Yuelong v Ashley Carty (20:00)

Martin Gould v Mitchell Mann (20:00)

Mark Joyce w/o Jimmy White

WELSH OPEN 2021 RESULTS

Monday, February 15th

Lee Walker 1- 4 Mark Davis

Andy Hicks 3-4 David Lilley

Simon Lichtenberg 4-2 Riley Parsons

4-2 Riley Parsons Li Hang 0-4 Martin O'Donnell

Allan Taylor 0-4 Pang Junxu

Ding Junhui 4-1 Lu Haotian

4-1 Lu Haotian Joe Perry 4-3 Chang Bingyu

4-3 Chang Bingyu Elliot Slessor 4-2 Ben Fortey

4-2 Ben Fortey Matthew Selt 0-4 Lukas Kleckers

Liang Wenbo 1-4 Joe O'Connor

Shaun Murphy 4-1 Zak Surety

4-1 Zak Surety James Cahill 0-4 Matthew Stevens

Sean Maddocks 3-4 Jamie O'Neill

Eden Sharav 2-4 Andrew Higginson

Anthony McGill 4-0 Louis Heathcote

4-0 Louis Heathcote Brian Ochoiski (a) 4-1 Paul S Davison

(a) 4-1 Paul S Davison Gary Wilson 4-2 Ashley Hugill

4-2 Ashley Hugill Xiao Guodong 4-0 Iulian Boiko

4-0 Iulian Boiko Judd Trump 4-2 Zhao Jianbo

4-2 Zhao Jianbo Barry Hawkins 4-1 Chris Wakelin

4-1 Chris Wakelin Jordan Brown 4-0 Luo Honghao

4-0 Luo Honghao Alexander Ursenbacher 4-1 Noppon Saengkham

4-1 Noppon Saengkham John Higgins 4-1 Steven Hallworth

4-1 Steven Hallworth Mark Selby 4-1 Barry Pinches

4-1 Barry Pinches Jak Jones 4-3 Fan Zhengyi

4-3 Fan Zhengyi Michael Holt 0-4 David Grace

Yuan Sijun 1-4 Jamie Jones

Zhao Xintong 4-2 Luca Brecel

4-2 Luca Brecel Stephen Maguire 4-1 Dominic Dale

4-1 Dominic Dale Si Jiahui 4-2 Brandon Sargeant

4-2 Brandon Sargeant Peter Lines 2-4 Hossein Vafaei

Mark Allen 4-2 Fraser Patrick

What is the format?

Players have had to get used to different formats in recent weeks, with the Championship League and Shoot Out to occupy their thoughts, but we are back to a straight draw - with the top 16 seeds occupying different portions of the bracket.

It's best of seven frames all the way to the quarter finals, where it moves to best of nine. The semi-finals are the best of 11, with the final the best of 17.

How to watch the event

The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport.

You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Championship League O'Sullivan quits Championship League after semi-final defeat 11/02/2021 AT 23:39