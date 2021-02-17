Live comments will start from 12:30...

'Legend playing junior legend’ – White and O’Sullivan joke about upcoming clash

Six-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan admitted it is “never enjoyable playing somebody you really like” after he booked his place in the second round of the Welsh Open, where he will face his good friend, and fellow Eurosport pundit, Jimmy White.

O’Sullivan was in brutally efficient form as he dismantled Robbie Williams 4-0 in their first-round clash at the Welsh Open on Tuesday, notching one century break of 122 along the way to go with three half-centuries.

Speaking in the Eurosport studio with Andy Goldstein and White, O’Sullivan said of his performance level, which is always the subject of intense debate: “It’s quite strange I think everybody else is more worried and intrigued by my form than I am in many ways.

“I just go out there and play, have a bit of fun, enjoy it. Just kills a bit of time, obviously I like to play well but it doesn’t ruin me."

O’Sullivan said he was going running whilst in Wales, as he tends to do at tournaments, and when Goldstein brought up that the defending world champion would be facing White next round, the Whirlwind quipped:

You couldn’t go running tomorrow and get lost could you?

O’Sullivan grinned and replied: “I’ll go running tomorrow and break my foot and not be able to walk around the table Jim.”

The Rocket continued by heaping praise on White as one of the game’s greatest entertainers, saying: “Listen, if you look at the game and the history of the game there’s only been three or four players who’ve managed to sell tickets and Jimmy has done that as well as anybody. It’s probably only me, Jimmy, Alex Higgins maybe.

So legend playing junior legend.

Welsh Open schedule: Wednesday

Martin O'Donnell v Ken Doherty (10:00)

Pang Junxu v Ding Junhui (10:00)

Matthew Stevens v Stephen Maguire (10:00)

Joe O'Connor v Andrew Higginson (10:00)

Gary Wilson v Xiao Guodong (10:00)

Alexander Ursenbacher v Robert Milkins (10:00)

Jak Jones v David Grace (10:00)

Jamie Jones v Mark King (10:00)

Anthony McGill v David Lilley (12:00)

Barry Hawkins v Simon Lichtenberg (12:00)

Shaun Murphy v Stuart Carrington (13:00)

Oliver Lines v Matthew Selt (13:00)

Ricky Walden v Graeme Dott (13:00)

Jimmy White v Ronnie O'Sullivan (13:00)

Mark Selby v Jamie O'Neill (14:00)

Jordan Brown v Sam Craigie (14:00)

Zhao Xintong v Hossein Vafaei (14:00)

Mark Williams v Liam Highfield (14:00)

Ali Carter v Aaron Hill (14:00)

Ryan Day v Mark Davis (16:30)

Yan Bingtao v Brian Ochoiski (16:30)

Sunny Akani v Jack Lisowski (16:30)

Elliot Slessor v Tom Ford (16:30)

Judd Trump v Si Jiahui (19:00)

Joe Perry v Dylan Emery (19:00)

Mark Allen v Nigel Bond (19:00)

Jamie Wilson v David Gilbert (19:00)

Jimmy Robertson v Martin Gould (19:00)

Alan McManus v Kyren Wilson or Chen Zifan (20:00)

John Higgins v Ben Woollaston (20:00)

Scott Donaldson v Gerard Greene (20:00)

Anthony Hamilton v Zhou Yuelong (20:00)

What is the format?

Players have had to get used to different formats in recent weeks, with the Championship League and Shoot Out to occupy their thoughts, but we are back to a straight draw - with the top 16 seeds occupying different portions of the bracket.

It's best of seven frames all the way to the quarter finals, where it moves to best of nine. The semi-finals are the best of 11, with the final the best of 17.

How to watch the event

The 2021 Welsh Open is live on Eurosport.

You can watch every moment on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

