Welsh Open snooker 2021 - Mark Selby blows 147 maximum attempt on final pink

The three-time world champion just needed to pot the final pink and black to secure a maximum, but suffered an untimely meltdown to blow his big moment. Dave Hendon summed it up best in the Eurosport commentary box: “Wow. Barry Pinches can’t believe it. No one can. That is such a shame. The pink stays out. No maximum.”

