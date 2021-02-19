Ali Carter has pulled out of his Welsh Open quarter-final clash with Ronnie O'Sullivan on Friday afternoon due to illness, World Snooker Tour have announced.

The organisers tweeted: "We wish Ali Carter well. He has withdrawn from the Welsh Open due to illness. Not Covid-19 related.

"Ronnie O'Sullivan will receive a bye to the semi finals."

Carter is a player O'Sullivan has had confrontations with earlier in his career and the Rocket was expecting a tough match.

O'Sullivan will play the winner of Mark Williams v Tom Ford in the semi-finals. They face off on Friday evening at 7pm UK time.

