Ali Carter has pulled out of his Welsh Open quarter-final clash with Ronnie O'Sullivan on Friday afternoon due to illness, World Snooker Tour have announced.
The organisers tweeted: "We wish Ali Carter well. He has withdrawn from the Welsh Open due to illness. Not Covid-19 related.
"Ronnie O'Sullivan will receive a bye to the semi finals."
Carter is a player O'Sullivan has had confrontations with earlier in his career and the Rocket was expecting a tough match.
O'Sullivan will play the winner of Mark Williams v Tom Ford in the semi-finals. They face off on Friday evening at 7pm UK time.
