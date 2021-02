Snooker

Welsh Open Snooker 2021 - Shaun Murphy says players are buzzing ahead of Celtic Manor trip

Shaun Murphy has told Eurosport that there is a buzz amongst the players ahead of the Welsh Open which gets underway next week. The Welsh Open is live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

