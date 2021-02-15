Mark Selby cracked on the penultimate shot as he threw away a maximum opportunity in dramatic scenes at the Welsh Open in Newport.

The three-time world champion had compiled a masterful break of 134 when he lined up the final pink into the middle left pocket.

Unbelievably though, he undercut it and sent it into the jaws of the pocket and bouncing away to safety.

"Oh you’re kidding," said a stunned Neal Foulds, who was already going through the formalities of calling Selby home for the full 147.

Selby cut a dejected figure as he made his way back to his chair, while opponent Barry Pinches covered his face in astonishment.

Fortunately, Selby was quickly able to see the funny side, nearly spitting his water out with laughter after something caught his attention behind our cameras.

"Wow. Barry Pinches can’t believe it. No one can. That is such a shame. The pink stays out. No maximum," added Dave Hendon on Eurosport commentary duty.

"At least he can laugh about it."

