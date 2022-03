Snooker

Welsh Open 2022 -‘ The referee is right behind it!’ – Neil Robertson jokes that referee had ‘shocker’

Referee Andy Yates had a shocker during Neil Robertson’s match against Graeme Dott, that is according to the Australian. The 2010 world champion was the beneficiary of some substantial luck during his match with Dott when referee Andy Yates missed a clear foul. When asked about it in the Eurosport studio, Robertson joked that the referee had had a shocker.

00:00:56, 39 minutes ago