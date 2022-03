Snooker

Welsh Open 2022 - ‘Wow!’ – Ricky Walden makes huge error then recovers ‘with some effort’ against Ronnie O’Sullivan

Ricky Walden made a rudimentary error when attempting to roll up behind the brown but then produced a remarkable escape after O'Sullivan put him back in.

00:00:51, an hour ago