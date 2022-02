Snooker

'You won’t see that very often, I can tell you' - Mark Williams produces ingeniously unorthodox safety

Mark Williams is renowned for his unorthodox approach to snooker. And the three-time world champion was at it again in his match with Michael Judge at the Welsh Open. The Class of ’92 grandee found himself in a tricky position, and could find no help from the cross rest, spider or swan. Thus, the 46-year-old elected just to tap the white with the tip of his cue.

00:00:28, an hour ago