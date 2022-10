Snooker

‘What a comeback’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan hits a century to edge ahead against Neil Robertson at Hong Kong Masters

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan won five frames in a row to make a brilliant comeback to beat Neil Robertson in the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Masters. Watch the moment he seals a 5-4 lead courtesy of a century. Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and on eurosport.co.uk

00:01:03, 36 minutes ago