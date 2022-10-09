Snooker

‘What a late twist’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan misses championship-ball against Marco Fu

Ronnie O'Sullivan survived a late scare to beat Marco Fu and take the Hong Kong Masters title. O'Sullivan had been 5-2 ahead but missed championship-ball & Fu roared back to 5-4, only for the Englishman to compile a nerveless century to take the match. O'Sullivan said afterwards that it was "unheard of" to play snooker in front of so many fans, with around 8,500 in the Hong Kong Coliseum.

00:00:21, 31 minutes ago