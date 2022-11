Snooker

‘What a shame!’ – Disappointment as Ding Junhui 147 bid falls narrowly short

Ding Junhui won the UK title in 2005, 2009 and 2019 and showed on Tuesday at Ponds Forge in Sheffield that he still has the class to claim a fourth victory this year. The Chinese icon eased past Thepchaiya Un-Nooh with a 6-2 success and also missed the final yellow having made 120 in a 147 attempt in the second frame.

00:01:11, 37 minutes ago