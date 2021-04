Snooker

'What about that!'- Jimmy White stays in Stephen Hendry clash with fine fluke on the yellow

Jimmy White had a big stroke of luck as he fluked in a crucial yellow to win the seventh frame of his clash with Stephen Hendry in World Championship qualifying. White was trailing 5-1 and was just one frame away from losing the meeting of the two 1990s rivals before staying alive in the contest and raising hopes of a fine comeback.

00:00:22, 42 minutes ago