'What I like is the details' - Ronnie O'Sullivan takes to the Speedway GP track at the Principality Stadium

Scott Nicholls takes Ronnie O'Sullivan through the finer points of reading a speedway track. Comparing the similarities between snooker and speedway, O'Sullivan said: "The conditions dictate what you are capable of doing. If it's in perfect conditions you can play every shot in the book." The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix is available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action on Eurosport.

00:03:14, 15 minutes ago