Snooker

'What's funny about that?' - Jimmy White in spat with referee, warned over finger incident at Northern Ireland Open

Jimmy White was involved in an incredible spat with referee Ben Williams during his match with Luca Brecel at the Northern Ireland Open. The referee inaccurately nominated the blue ball instead of the brown after White had potted a red in frame four. Williams chuckled at his error, but the Whirlwind did not see the funny side, leading to a spat with the referee that culminated in a warning.

00:01:13, 42 minutes ago