World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is in line to make his return to competitive action at the outset of July with the Championship League event set to herald the start of the new snooker season in Leicester later this month.

Yan Bingtao and Gibraltar Open champion Robert Milkins are both in action on the first day of the season's first ranking event which begins on Former Masters winnerand Gibraltar Open championare both in action on the first day of the season's first ranking event which begins on Tuesday 28 June at Morningside Arena and concludes with the final on Friday 29 July.

Yan has been drawn in Group 13 alongside David Grace, Craig Steadman and Aaron Hill with Milkins joining Andy Hicks, Allan Taylor and Sanderson Lam in Group 24.

Alexander Ursenbacher, Alfie Burden and Farkh Ajaib. O'Sullivan – fresh from lifting his record-equalling seventh world title last month – is due to begin his 2022/23 campaign at 11am (BST) on Monday 4 July in Group 1 in a section that also containsand

"It doesn’t matter if I win or lose," O'Sullivan told Eurosport last month . "As long as I keep the rustiness off so when I do start practising it will only take a week to get back in full flow."

The world No. 1 has been playing a series of exhibitions events in recent weeks and faced old foes Jimmy White and Stephen Hendry in challenge matches at Alexandra Palace in London last weekend.

Four-time world champion Mark Selby has been drawn in Group 3 alongside Ben Woollaston, Zhang Jiankang and James Cahill and is due to begin his season on Thursday 7 July.

Crucible finalist Judd Trump is set to face Jamie Clarke, Sean O'Sullivan and Yisong Peng in Group 2 on Tuesday 19 July.

David Gilbert begins the defence of the title in Group 16 on Wednesday 20 July alongside Joe O'Connor and Zak Surety.

