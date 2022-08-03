Ahead of the 2022/23 snooker season, we take a look at the top 50 century makers in the history of the game with Ronnie O'Sullivan safe at the summit due to a formidable scoring prowess.

The world champion and world No. 1 has compiled an astonishing 1,171 centuries since turning professional in 1992, 273 centuries ahead of his nearest rival John Higgins, whose hefty haul of 898 is a further 42 ahead of Judd Trump (856) in third spot.

WIth more tournaments adorning the schedule over the past decade, Trump and Neil Robertson (848) have both weighed in heavily to overtake O'Sullivan's fellow seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry, who made 775 between 1985 and 2012 before retiring for a decade.

O'Sullivan famously equalled Hendry's landmark total during raucous scenes against Ricky Walden at the 2015 Masters inside London's Alexandra Palace.

Hendry added another century in his first match back in 2021, but he remains some way short of reaching the 800-mark during his return to the sport.

China's Ding Junhui has rolled in 590 during his 19-year professional career, but is the only player inside the top 10 yet to lift the World Championship.

Steve Davis, Peter Ebdon, Alan McManus, John Parrott, Stephen Lee, James Wattana, Jamie Cope and Robin Hull represent the eight players inside the top 50 who are no longer competing on the main professional circuit.

Despite retiring six years ago, six-time world champion Davis remains inside the top 25 of all time with his total of 338 testament to his dominance of the sport during the 1980s.

Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White continues to impress at the age of 60.

Top 50 century makers of all time

1 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 1,171 – 1992-2022

2 John Higgins (Sco) 898 – 1992-2022

3 Judd Trump (Eng) 856 – 2005-2022

4 Neil Robertson (Aus) 848 – 2001-2022

5 Stephen Hendry (Sco) 776 – 1985-2021

6 Mark Selby (Eng) 725 – 1999-2022

7 Ding Junhui (Chn) 590 – 2003-2022

8 Shaun Murphy (Eng) 581 – 2005-2022

9 Mark Williams (Wal) 560 – 1992-2022

10 Stuart Bingham (Eng) 533 – 1995-2022

11 Mark Allen (NIr) 530 – 2005-2022

12 Marco Fu (HK) 503 – 1998-2022

13 Stephen Maguire (Sco) 481 – 1998-2022

14 Ryan Day (Wal) 412 – 1999-2022

15 Barry Hawkins (Eng) 403 – 1998-2022

16 Peter Ebdon (Eng) 377 – 1991-2020

17 Ken Doherty (Ire) 353 – 1990-2022

18 Joe Perry (Eng) 351 – 1992-2022

19 Ali Carter (Eng) 348 – 1998-2022

20 Matthew Stevens (Wal) 338 – 1994-2022

21 Steve Davis (Eng) 338 – 1978-2016

22 Kyren Wilson (Eng) 337 – 2008-2022

23 David Gilbert (Eng) 336 – 1999-2022

24 Ricky Walden (Eng) 330 – 2001-2022

25 Jimmy White (Eng) 322 – 1980-2022

26 Anthony Hamilton (Eng) 308 – 1991-2022

27 Liang Wenbo (Chn) 291 – 2005-2022

28 Mark Davis (Eng) 270 – 1991-2022

29 Tom Ford (Eng) 255 – 2001-2022

30 Graeme Dott (Sco) 255 – 1994-2022

31 Jack Lisowski (Eng) 246 – 2010-2022

32 Martin Gould (Eng) 240 – 2002-2022

33 Fergal O'Brien (Ire) 237 – 1991-2022

34 Dominic Dale (Wal) 231 – 1992-2022

35 Michael Holt (Eng) 230 – 1996-2022

36 Alan McManus (Sco) 230 – 1990-2021

37 John Parrott (Eng) 221 – 1983-2010

38 Xiao Guodong (Chn) 212 – 2007-2022

39 Kurt Maflin (Nor) 208 – 2001-2022

40 Anthony McGill (Sco) 205 – 2010-2022

41 Gary Wilson (Eng) 185 – 2004-2022

42 Stephen Lee (Eng) 184 – 1992-2014

43 Luca Brecel (Bel) 176 – 2011-2022

44 Robert Milkins (Eng) 173 – 1995-2022

45 Jimmy Robertson (Eng) 172 – 2003-2022

46 Michael White (Wal) 168 – 2007-2022

47 Robin Hull (Fin) 166 – 1993-2019

48 James Wattana (Tha) 166 – 1989-2020

49 Jamie Cope (Eng) 164 – 2002-2016

50 Andy Hicks (Eng) 160 – 1991-2022

