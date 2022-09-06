We take a look at the full list of snooker's ranking event winners since the world rankings were first introduced in 1976/77.
There have been 72 winners in 46 years of the professional era with England the most prolific country in world snooker, claiming 199 titles between 36 players, Scotland winning 80 between seven players and Wales picking up 40 between eight players.
Ad
Australia occupies fourth spot in the overall list with Neil Robertson astonishingly winning all of his country's 23 ranking titles between 2006 and 2022.
Snooker
O'Sullivan's 'selfishness' makes him a winner, Hearn tells The Breakdown
China lies in fifth place with 19 titles shared between five players led by three-time UK champion Ding Junhui on 14 victories.
There was only one ranking title in the first season of the rankings.
England's John Spencer became the first ratified winner of a ranking title courtesy of a 25-21 victory over Cliff Thorburn of Canada, the 1980 winner, in the 1977 World Championship final.
It was the first time the sport's biggest event was held by the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.
Indeed, it was not until the 1982/83 season that the International Open and Professional Players Tournament joined the World Championship as ranking tournaments.
'Terrific break' - O'Sullivan produces unbelievable clear-up against Higgins
Ronnie O'Sullivan became the youngest winner of a ranking title when he defeated Stephen Hendry 10-6 to win the 1993 UK Championship at the age of 17 years and 358 days.
O'Sullivan is also the oldest world champion of the modern era with his seventh since 2001, an 18-14 victory over Judd Trump in 2022, achieved at the age of 46 years and 148 days.
He also holds the record for bridging a 29-year gap between his first and latest ranking title victories.
Ray Reardon's 22-12 victory over Graham Miles in the 1974 World Championship final in Manchester was retrospectively recognised as the first official ranking event.
The Welsh icon remains the oldest winner of a ranking title with his 10-5 win over Jimmy White at the Professional Players Tournament in 1982 coming at the age of 50 years and 14 days.
- Who are the top 50 greatest break-builders of all time?
- What are the all-time top 10 magic moments in Masters history?
Snooker's ranking winners and period between titles
- 1. Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 39 – 1993-2022
- 2. Stephen Hendry (Sco) 36 – 1987-2005
- 3. John Higgins (Sco) 31 – 1994-2021
- 4. Steve Davis (Eng) 28 – 1981-1995
- 5. Mark Williams (Wal) 24 – 1994-2021
- 6. Judd Trump (Eng) 23 – 2011-2022
- Neil Robertson (Aus) 23 – 2006-2022
- 8. Mark Selby (Eng) 20 – 2008-2021
- 9. Ding Junhui (Chn) 14 – 2005-2019
- 10. Jimmy White (Eng) 10 – 1986-2004
- 11. John Parrott (Eng) 9 – 1989-1996
- Peter Ebdon (Eng) 9 – 1993-2012
- Shaun Murphy (Eng) 9 – 2005-2020
- 14. Ken Doherty (Ire) 6 – 1993-2006
- Stuart Bingham (Eng) 6 – 2011-2019
- Stephen Maguire (Sco) 6 – 2004-2020
- Mark Allen (NI) 6 – 2012-2021
- 18. Ray Reardon (Wal) 5 – 1974-1982
- Stephen Lee (Eng) 5 – 1998-2012
- Kyren Wilson (Eng) 5 – 2015-2022
- 21. Ali Carter (Eng) 4 – 2009-2016
- 22. James Wattana (Tha) 3 – 1992-1995
- Paul Hunter (Eng) 3 – 1998-2002
- Ricky Walden (Eng) 3 – 1998-2014
- Marco Fu (HK) 3 – 2007-2016
- Barry Hawkins 3 (Eng) – 2012-2017
- Ryan Day (Wal) 3 – 2017-2021
- Luca Brecel (Bel) 3 – 2017-2022
- 29. Tony Knowles (Eng) 2 – 1982-1983
- Dennis Taylor (NI) 2 – 1984-1985
- Cliff Thorburn (Can) 2 – 1980-1985
- Doug Mountjoy (Wal) 2 – 1988-1989
- Alan McManus (Sco) 2 – 1994-1996
- Graeme Dott (Sco) 2 – 2006-2007
- Dominic Dale (Wal) 2 – 1997-2007
- Anthony McGill (Sco) 2 – 2016-2017
- Michael White (Wal) 2 – 2015-2017
- Zhao Xintong (Chn) 2 – 2021-2022
- Joe Perry (Eng) 2 – 2015-2022
- 40. John Spencer (Eng) 1 – 1977-1977
- Terry Griffiths (Wal) 1 – 1979-1979
- Alex Higgins (NI) 1 – 1982-1982
- Willie Thorne (Eng) 1 – 1985-1985
- Silvino Francisco (SA) 1 – 1985-1985
- Joe Johnson (Eng) 1 – 1986-1986
- Neal Foulds (Eng) 1 – 1986-1986
- Tony Meo (Eng) 1 – 1989-1989
- Mike Hallett (Eng) 1 – 1989-1989
- Steve James (Eng) 1 – 1990-1990
- Bob Chaperon (Can) 1 – 1990-1990
- Tony Jones (Eng) 1 – 1991-1991
- Dave Harold (Eng) 1 – 1993-1993
- Nigel Bond (Eng) 1 – 1996-1996
- Fergal O'Brien (Ire) 1 – 1999-1999
- Chris Small (Sco) 1 – 2002-2002
- David Gray (Eng) 1 – 2003-2003
- Matthew Stevens (Wal) 1 – 2003-2003
- Martin Gould (Eng) 1 – 2016-2016
- Mark King (Eng) 1 – 2016-2016
- Liang Wenbo (Chn) 1 – 2016-2016
- Anthony Hamilton (Eng) 1 – 2017-2017
- Michael Georgiou (Cyp) 1 – 2018-2018
- Jimmy Robertson (Eng) 1 – 2018-2018
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (Tha) 1 – 2019-2019
- Matthew Selt (Eng) 1 – 2019-2019
- Yan Bingtao (Chn) 1 – 2019-2019
- Michael Holt (Eng) 1 – 2020-2020
- Jordan Brown (Eng) 1 – 2021-2021
- David Gilbert (Eng) 1 – 2021-2021
- Hossein Vafaei (Ira) 1 – 2022-2022
- Fan Zhengyi (Chn) 1 – 2022-2022
- Robert Milkins (Eng) 1 – 2022-2022
- - -
Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and on eurosport.co.uk
Snooker
'A great experience' – Watch Allen produce some golden form on the pool table
Snooker
O'Sullivan, Trump and Selby top bill on day 1 in star-studded Northern Ireland Open draw
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad