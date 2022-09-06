We take a look at the full list of snooker's ranking event winners since the world rankings were first introduced in 1976/77.

There have been 72 winners in 46 years of the professional era with England the most prolific country in world snooker, claiming 199 titles between 36 players, Scotland winning 80 between seven players and Wales picking up 40 between eight players.

Australia occupies fourth spot in the overall list with Neil Robertson astonishingly winning all of his country's 23 ranking titles between 2006 and 2022.

China lies in fifth place with 19 titles shared between five players led by three-time UK champion Ding Junhui on 14 victories.

There was only one ranking title in the first season of the rankings.

England's John Spencer became the first ratified winner of a ranking title courtesy of a 25-21 victory over Cliff Thorburn of Canada, the 1980 winner, in the 1977 World Championship final.

It was the first time the sport's biggest event was held by the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Indeed, it was not until the 1982/83 season that the International Open and Professional Players Tournament joined the World Championship as ranking tournaments.

Ronnie O'Sullivan became the youngest winner of a ranking title when he defeated Stephen Hendry 10-6 to win the 1993 UK Championship at the age of 17 years and 358 days.

O'Sullivan is also the oldest world champion of the modern era with his seventh since 2001, an 18-14 victory over Judd Trump in 2022, achieved at the age of 46 years and 148 days.

He also holds the record for bridging a 29-year gap between his first and latest ranking title victories.

Ray Reardon's 22-12 victory over Graham Miles in the 1974 World Championship final in Manchester was retrospectively recognised as the first official ranking event.

The Welsh icon remains the oldest winner of a ranking title with his 10-5 win over Jimmy White at the Professional Players Tournament in 1982 coming at the age of 50 years and 14 days.

Snooker's ranking winners and period between titles

1. Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 39 – 1993-2022

2. Stephen Hendry (Sco) 36 – 1987-2005

3. John Higgins (Sco) 31 – 1994-2021

4. Steve Davis (Eng) 28 – 1981-1995

5. Mark Williams (Wal) 24 – 1994-2021

6. Judd Trump (Eng) 23 – 2011-2022

Neil Robertson (Aus) 23 – 2006-2022

8. Mark Selby (Eng) 20 – 2008-2021

9. Ding Junhui (Chn) 14 – 2005-2019

10. Jimmy White (Eng) 10 – 1986-2004

11. John Parrott (Eng) 9 – 1989-1996

Peter Ebdon (Eng) 9 – 1993-2012

Shaun Murphy (Eng) 9 – 2005-2020

14. Ken Doherty (Ire) 6 – 1993-2006

Stuart Bingham (Eng) 6 – 2011-2019

Stephen Maguire (Sco) 6 – 2004-2020

Mark Allen (NI) 6 – 2012-2021

18. Ray Reardon (Wal) 5 – 1974-1982

Stephen Lee (Eng) 5 – 1998-2012

Kyren Wilson (Eng) 5 – 2015-2022

21. Ali Carter (Eng) 4 – 2009-2016

22. James Wattana (Tha) 3 – 1992-1995

Paul Hunter (Eng) 3 – 1998-2002

Ricky Walden (Eng) 3 – 1998-2014

Marco Fu (HK) 3 – 2007-2016

Barry Hawkins 3 (Eng) – 2012-2017

Ryan Day (Wal) 3 – 2017-2021

Luca Brecel (Bel) 3 – 2017-2022

29. Tony Knowles (Eng) 2 – 1982-1983

Dennis Taylor (NI) 2 – 1984-1985

Cliff Thorburn (Can) 2 – 1980-1985

Doug Mountjoy (Wal) 2 – 1988-1989

Alan McManus (Sco) 2 – 1994-1996

Graeme Dott (Sco) 2 – 2006-2007

Dominic Dale (Wal) 2 – 1997-2007

Anthony McGill (Sco) 2 – 2016-2017

Michael White (Wal) 2 – 2015-2017

Zhao Xintong (Chn) 2 – 2021-2022

Joe Perry (Eng) 2 – 2015-2022

40. John Spencer (Eng) 1 – 1977-1977

Terry Griffiths (Wal) 1 – 1979-1979

Alex Higgins (NI) 1 – 1982-1982

Willie Thorne (Eng) 1 – 1985-1985

Silvino Francisco (SA) 1 – 1985-1985

Joe Johnson (Eng) 1 – 1986-1986

Neal Foulds (Eng) 1 – 1986-1986

Tony Meo (Eng) 1 – 1989-1989

Mike Hallett (Eng) 1 – 1989-1989

Steve James (Eng) 1 – 1990-1990

Bob Chaperon (Can) 1 – 1990-1990

Tony Jones (Eng) 1 – 1991-1991

Dave Harold (Eng) 1 – 1993-1993

Nigel Bond (Eng) 1 – 1996-1996

Fergal O'Brien (Ire) 1 – 1999-1999

Chris Small (Sco) 1 – 2002-2002

David Gray (Eng) 1 – 2003-2003

Matthew Stevens (Wal) 1 – 2003-2003

Martin Gould (Eng) 1 – 2016-2016

Mark King (Eng) 1 – 2016-2016

Liang Wenbo (Chn) 1 – 2016-2016

Anthony Hamilton (Eng) 1 – 2017-2017

Michael Georgiou (Cyp) 1 – 2018-2018

Jimmy Robertson (Eng) 1 – 2018-2018

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (Tha) 1 – 2019-2019

Matthew Selt (Eng) 1 – 2019-2019

Yan Bingtao (Chn) 1 – 2019-2019

Michael Holt (Eng) 1 – 2020-2020

Jordan Brown (Eng) 1 – 2021-2021

David Gilbert (Eng) 1 – 2021-2021

Hossein Vafaei (Ira) 1 – 2022-2022

Fan Zhengyi (Chn) 1 – 2022-2022

Robert Milkins (Eng) 1 – 2022-2022

