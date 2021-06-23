The make-up of the professional World Snooker Tour for season 2021/22 has been finalised ahead of the start of the new campaign at the Championship League on Sunday 18 July in Leicester.
122 players will compete on the tour including world number one Judd Trump, world champion Mark Selby and record 37-times ranking event winner Ronnie O'Sullivan.
15-year-old Iulian Boiko of Ukraine makes his professional debut with 55-year-old former world finalist Nigel Bond beginning his 32nd year on the tour since joining the circuit in 1989.
Snooker
'A minefield' – Jones keeps cool to secure tour status at Q School
Reanne Evans and Ng On Yee will represent the women's world snooker tour after being awarded tour cards while ranking event winners Jimmy White and Marco Fu will compete on invitational tour cards.
Watch the moment Selby clinches fourth world title at Crucible
England are the most represented country on the tour with 57 players, followed by China with 23, Wales with 11, Scotland with eight, Republic of Ireland on four and Northern Ireland and Thailand both having three apiece.
Germany and Hong Kong boast two players with nine other countries represented including UK champion Neil Robertson of Australia.
- Everything you need to know about the new 2021/22 snooker season
- 'Carrying too much timber' – Higgins gets on his bike to lose weight
On the provisional calendar, there will be 17 ranking events staged between July 2021 and May 2022 plus the non-ranking Champion of Champions and Masters increasing the total to 19 over 11 months.
There are also possible dates for three more ranking events with two possible dates in October and another one in early March to be confirmed.
'Wow!' - O'Sullivan, Selby and Murphy with Shot of the Tournament contenders
Eurosport is due to broadcast LIVE coverage of the Northern Ireland Open, English Open, UK Championship, Scottish Open, Masters, Shoot Out, German Masters, European Masters, Welsh Open, China Open, Gibraltar Open and the season-ending World Championship in another action-packed campaign.
World's top 64 players
- 1. Judd Trump
- 2. Mark Selby
- 3. Ronnie O’Sullivan
- 4. Neil Robertson
- 5. Shaun Murphy
- 6. Kyren Wilson
- 7. John Higgins
- 8. Ding Junhui
- 9. Stephen Maguire
- 10. Yan Bingtao
- 11. Mark Williams
- 12. Mark Allen
- 13. Barry Hawkins
- 14. Jack Lisowski
- 15. Stuart Bingham
- 16. Anthony McGill
- 17. Zhou Yuelong
- 18. Graeme Dott
- 19. Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- 20. Joe Perry
- 21. Kurt Maflin
- 22. Tom Ford
- 23. David Gilbert
- 24. Ali Carter
- 25. Martin Gould
- 26. Zhao Xintong
- 27. Liang Wenbo
- 28. Ryan Day
- 29. Xiao Guodong
- 30. Matt Selt
- 31. Michael Holt
- 32. Ricky Walden
- 33. Gary Wilson
- 34. Scott Donaldson
- 35. Lu Ning
- 36. Matthew Stevens
- 37. Robert Milkins
- 38. Li Hang
- 39. Luca Brecel
- 40. Jordan Brown
- 41. Hossein Vafaei
- 42. Mark Joyce
- 43. Liam Highfield
- 44. Noppon Saengkham
- 45. Alexander Ursenbacher
- 46. Ben Woollaston
- 47. Stuart Carrington
- 48. Martin O’Donnell
- 49. Mark Davis
- 50. Elliot Slessor
- 51. Sam Craigie
- 52. Mark King
- 53. Lyu Haotian
- 54. Anthony Hamilton
- 55. Jamie Jones
- 56. Andrew Higginson
- 57. Sunny Akani
- 58. Tian Pengfei
- 59. David Grace
- 60. Chris Wakelin
- 61. Dominic Dale
- 62. Joe O’Connor
- 63. Jimmy Robertson
- 64. Nigel Bond
Second year of two-year tour cards – 27 players
- Jak Jones
- Pang Junxu
- Jamie Clarke
- Robbie Williams
- Steven Hallworth
- Ashley Carty
- Simon Lichtenberg
- Oliver Lines
- Zhao Jianbo
- Ken Doherty
- Gao Yang
- Fergal O’Brien
- Rory McLeod
- Allan Taylor
- Aaron Hill
- Lukas Kleckers
- Ashley Hugill
- Peter Devlin
- Jamie Wilson
- Ben Hancorn
- Lee Walker
- Fan Zhengyi
- Zak Surety
- Stephen Hendry
- Farakh Ajaib
- Iulian Boiko
- Sean Maddocks
One-Year Ranking list – top eight receiving new two-year tour card
- 1. Chang Bingyu
- 2. Igor Figueiredo
- 3. Xu Si
- 4. Louis Heathcote
- 5. Chen Zifan
- 6. Jamie O’Neill
- 7. Andy Hicks
- 8. Gerard Greene
Q School – 14 qualifiers receiving new two-year tour card
- Jackson Page (Q School Event One semi-finalist)
- Yuan Sijun (Q School Event One semi-finalist)
- Peter Lines (Q School Event One semi-finalist)
- Fraser Patrick (Q School Event One semi-finalist)
- Michael Judge (Q School Event Two semi-finalist)
- Alfie Burden (Q School Event Two semi-finalist)
- Barry Pinches (Q School Event Two semi-finalist)
- Craig Steadman (Q School Event Two semi-finalist)
- Duane Jones (Q School Event Three semi-finalist)
- Dean Young (Q School Event Three semi-finalist)
- Ian Burns (Q School Event Three semi-finalist)
- Lei Peifan (Q School Event Three semi-finalist)
- Hammad Miah (Q School Order of Merit)
- Mitchell Mann (Q School Order of Merit)
China Tour Qualifiers – four players earn two-year cards via CBSA China Tour
- 1. Wu Yize
- 2. Zhang Jiankang
- 3. Cao Yupeng
- 4. Zhang Anda
World Women’s Snooker Tour – top two players awarded two-year cards
- 1. Reanne Evans
- 2. Ng On Yee
Deferred Tour Card – one place awarded
Andrew Pagett begins a two-year card after his 2020/21 entry was deferred on medical grounds.
- Andrew Pagett
Invitational Tour Cards – two ranking event winners awarded places
- Marco Fu
- Jimmy White
Snooker
Everything you need to know about the new 2021/22 snooker season
Snooker
'Back for more torture' – Judge, Burden and Pinches turn back clock in golden day at Q School