Jimmy White turned 60 earlier this year. There are players who have won more of the trophies that matter but few who inspire such a timeless devotion.

Buffeted by the winds of life and sport but still standing, snooker’s great survivor is sure of a full-throated roar of approval when he enters the arena at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall this week. Win or lose, his loyal support base will be cheering on every shot.

Ad

White was a fantastically exciting new kid on the baize when he joined the circuit as a teenager four decades ago and is now snooker’s oldest professional. If he beats Luca Brecel in the Northern Ireland Open on Tuesday , he will become the first 60-something to reach the last 32 of a ranking event in 29 years.

Northern Ireland Open ‘I honestly believe he’s got it in him’ – Allen backed to win world title in future 2 HOURS AGO

The last man to do so was Eddie Charlton at the 1993 International Open. At that time, White was in the world’s top four and the reigning UK champion. Every year back then, he went to the Crucible playing well enough to win the sport’s biggest title. Every year it ended in tears – not his, but those of his army of fans for whom he was more than just a snooker player. They loved him like family. They still do.

James Warren White is a Tooting boy. He played truant so often from school that he eventually came to an arrangement with his headmaster that, as long as they knew he was safe in the snooker club, he could skip lessons.

Talent poured from him. Snooker was a rather staid game at the time but, like his great hero and friend Alex Higgins, White had something special. He did not so much make the cue ball talk as get it to recite poetry.

He won the English amateur championship at 16 and the world amateur title at 18. He turned professional in 1980 and, in his maiden World Championship, ran Steve Davis close in the first round, losing just 10-8.

A year later, just turned 20, he was a ball from reaching the final but, leading Higgins 15-14 in the semis, sat out a miraculous clearance from the Hurricane before losing the decider.

Even so, White had become a big star at a young age. Snooker was booming and everyone wanted a piece of the sport and its leading lights. White fell headlong into the decadence of the era, embracing every available vice while still playing to an exceptionally high level. He won the 1984 Masters in front of a huge crowd at Wembley and nine ranking titles from 1986 to 1992, with a 10th coming in 2004.

Yet, through it all, his career came to be defined, fairly or not, by his failure to become world champion.

'He can win 10' - White says 'greatest ever' O'Sullivan can break world titles record

He was certainly good enough. In an era of percentage play, he threw caution to the wind. His shot-making was at times extraordinary. He understood that he was in the entertainment business. Flair oozed from every pore.

But there was something else. In a sport where the great champions were by nature robotic, hiding their emotions behind a thick shield, White was indelibly human.

His greatest weakness would be seen as a strength in most walks of life: his love of people. He always craved company and felt alive in the presence of others. It led to late nights, drinking sessions and the constant need for action, even when in the middle of big matches. Undoubtedly, it cost him.

He led Stephen Hendry 10-6 overnight in his fourth world final in 1992 and 14-8 the next day but was beaten 18-14. Two years later, in the sixth and final time he graced the title match, he missed a black in the decider a few balls from victory. Hendry, as he always did, cleared up to deny him again.

How did White take this fourth defeat by Hendry in a Crucible final? He didn’t sulk or blame anyone else but just smiled in that irrepressible way of his and said, “He’s beginning to annoy me".

His supporters were both charmed and exasperated. Maybe if he’d been harder-hearted he would have enjoyed more success, but this constant flirtation with self-destruction was part of the appeal. It was never dull following Jimmy. It was never by the book.

Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White at the Crucible in 1994. Image credit: Eurosport

He became one of Britain’s most recognisable sporting stars and survived not just the vagaries of form but cancer, divorce and financial strife. The ‘Whirlwind’ found calm without losing the qualities which inspired the faith of so many. These days, he manages to be both the circuit’s elder statesman and the youngest man in the room.

When White began as a Eurosport pundit, it’s fair to say he didn’t immediately appreciate all the vagaries of how a live TV production worked, but he quickly became a shrewd and direct authority on the various players and their fortunes, coining the phrase ‘Shredsville’ to describe what it’s like when nerves become so overwhelming it’s impossible to play properly.

He has also kept the Eurosport production team going through the long hours of broadcast by regaling them with the most extraordinary repertoire of anecdotes from his life, all told with his trademark understatement.

As his form gradually declined, White has had to rely on invitational wildcards from World Snooker Tour to continue on the professional circuit, but he is still capable of producing high-quality snooker. To qualify for Belfast he made a 132 break in the decider to see off the talented young Chinese prospect Yuan Sijun.

He is more dedicated than ever, keeping up a formidable regime in the club. As Alan McManus put it: “When I first turned pro, I never saw Jimmy in the practice room. Now, I never see him out of it.”

A true man of the people, he remains much in demand on the exhibition circuit. Men who grew up watching him now take their sons to see him play.

‘I love this geezer’ - O'Sullivan on ‘blood brother’ White

To still have the passion for snooker after all these years, after everything that has happened in his career, is inspiring. He also has an old-fashioned respect for the game itself. He once blasted the cue ball off the table at the Crucible in a moment of frustration. The next day he issued a statement of apology.

In sport, so many of the great champions set unreachable peaks of achievement which makes them almost superhuman, and therefore hard to relate to.

When we look at a Davis or Hendry, we see the person we would like to be: dedicated, professional, sacrificing everything in the pursuit of excellence. When we look at White, we see the person we are: flawed, impulsive and not always making the best choices.

But he remains one of life’s great optimists. He doesn’t dwell on yesterday; he doesn’t worry about tomorrow. It’s all about the day ahead and its possibilities. Some would argue there has been a tragic element to his career, but he is still doing the thing he loves most as he enters his seventh decade. He has gone off the rails several times but never fully hit the buffers.

In good times and bad, White has always got up in the morning excited by having more frames to play, whether in a world final for big money or with the lads in the club for a few quid.

He is a big-hearted man who accepts that things could have been different but never stops believing that the next visit to the table could be his best yet.

Reeling off his career statistics is pointless. White makes you feel. His fans have an emotional bond with him which has never been broken. Following him has been a rollercoaster ride which transcends what is happening on the field of play.

Through all the tumult, glory and disappointment, Jimmy White has never lost his love for snooker. In turn, we have never lost our love for him.

Northern Ireland Open 'I like winners' - O'Sullivan puts Djokovic, Federer and Tiger on his greatest list 3 HOURS AGO