Jack Lisowski has said he was denied permission to have a Ukraine flag on his waistcoat at the World Championship.

Lisowski has Ukrainian heritage - his grandfather is from the country - and he wore a Ukraine badge at the Gibraltar Open in support of the country following the invasion by Russia.

Ad

The 30-year-old wanted to continue showing support for the country at the Crucible, but World Snooker refused to grant permission for Lisowski to wear the flag.

Gibraltar Open Laboured Trump keeps Gibraltar Open hat-trick hopes alive with win over Lam 25/03/2022 AT 22:23

Speaking to the BBC, Lisowski said : "Everyone in this room would agree you're supporting Ukraine so why the hell can't I wear it?

"It's something that is close to my heart. My grandad is Ukrainian, my dad has been out there. It is very sad with what is going on over there.

"I tried to wear it [in Sheffield] and they told me I couldn't unless I was Ukrainian.

"I've got some Ukrainian in me, but it wasn't enough so I got the badge taken off my waistcoat.”

Lisowski faces Neil Robertson in round two and said he will unfurl a Ukraine flag should he beat the 2010 world champion.

"I played with it on for a few tournaments, I want to wear it but I wasn't allowed,” Lisowski said. “I am trying to get a flag. If I beat Robertson I will be waving the flag in the arena."

Clarifying its position, World Snooker Tour said in a statement: “As an international sport we have always adopted a policy of political neutrality, and to that end, our policy is to not allow our sport to be used as a political platform at the World Championship.

"We are strongly against the invasion of any sovereign nation and all forms of violence or oppression.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people who are suffering as a result of the current conflict in Ukraine."

--

Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

Welsh Open 'I’m not too down' - Lisowski hopes run to Welsh Open semis can kick-start season 06/03/2022 AT 14:06