Williams up and running at China Championship

Williams got off to a serene start, winning the first frame comfortably, but the world No.89 struck back in the second.

Video - Mark Williams' fluke shot against Kishan Hirani 00:39

Elsewhere, John Higgins won his opening round against Andrew Higginson by the same scoreline.

Higgins won the first two frames convincingly, and though he was pegged back in the third, he produced two breaks of 50+ to seal the victory.

The Scot's win sets up a meeting with Li Hang, who defeated Sam Craigie 5-2.

Jordan Brown, Mitchell Mann, Kurt Maflin and Ryan Day all won tight encounters 5-4 against Akani Songsermsawad, Lu Hoatian, Graeme Dott and Joe O'Conor respectively.

Matthew Selt and Matthew Stevens are also in the second round after recording 5-2 victories apiece over Ben Woollaston and Dominic Dale respectively.

Finally, Barry Hawkins recorded the highest break of the first round, of 139, in his 5-2 win over Liam Highfield.