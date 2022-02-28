Snooker

'Woah! You are joking aren’t you?' - Mark Selby loses frame after remarkable error that leaves opponent 'bemused'

Mark Selby is renowned for his ability to close out frames and matches of snooker. He looked certain to seal a 4-0 whitewash of Chen Zifan in the Welsh Open first round. The world No. 1 held a five-point advantage at 57-52 with his hand on the table and just the black left. However – playing safe – he contrived to pot the white and send the match at a fifth frame.

