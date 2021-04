Snooker

World Championship 2021 - ‘A head-scrambler of a frame' – Stuart Bingham flukes ‘unbelievable' pink

Stuart Bingham won an incredible frame 19 against Mark Selby in their World Championship semi-final. The frame see-sawed for over an hour - with Bingham eventually taking it when potting the black after an outrageous fluke on the pink. You can watch every match of the World Snooker Championship live and ad-free. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

