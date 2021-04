Snooker

World Championship 2021 - 'It felt like having a full crowd!' - Selby welcomes the return of fans

Mark Selby has welcomed the return of fans to the Crucible, saying he got a buzz from hearing the applause and the chatter in the stands. The World Championship is part of a government pilot to welcome spectators back to live sport and culture, and the final will be at full capacity.

00:02:45, an hour ago