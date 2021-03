Snooker

World Championship 2021 qualifying - Stephen Hendry has no regrets ahead of Jimmy White showdown

Stephen Hendry and Jimmy White will face off in the first round of World Championship qualifying at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield. The pair have met in four world finals - 1990, 1992, 1993 and 1994 – and the seven-time winner, who emerged victorious in all four, sat down to discuss their rivalry ahead of the eagerly-anticipated match.

00:04:50, an hour ago