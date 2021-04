Snooker

World Championship 2021 - Watch bizarre moment rest interrupts Stuart Bingham’s maximum attempt

Stuart Bingham won a mammoth frame 18 against Mark Selby that stretched to over an hour. It was a frame full of drama, with Bingham on for a maximum at one point. However, he required the rest to drop the 12th red into the bottom left pocket. He would overcome a rest malfunction to pot the red but the break would come to an end moments later.

00:02:53, an hour ago