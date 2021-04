Snooker

World Championship qualifying 2021 – ‘You’ve got a long night ahead’ – Stephen Hendry jokes with ref

Stephen Hendry was in a self-deprecating mood during his World Championship qualifier with Jimmy White. The seven-time world champion had just wrapped up the third frame to take a 2-1 lead in a pedestrian affair, when he caught referee Leo Scullion’s eye...

00:00:43, an hour ago