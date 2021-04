Snooker

World Championship qualifying - Lukas Kleckers sinks unusual three-ball plant against Peter Devlin

World Championship 2021 snooker qualifying - Lukas Kleckers sinks an unusual three-ball plant against Peter Devlin during the second frame of their match. Kleckers was in cruise control at the time against Devlin. World Championship qualifying is live and exclusive on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:30, an hour ago