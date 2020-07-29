Anthony Hamilton: I’ve got asthma - having fans at the Crucible is ridiculous

Anthony Hamilton of England plays a shot during the 3rd round match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England on day four of the 2020 ManBetX Welsh Open at the Motorpoint Arena on February 13, 2020

Anthony Hamilton has labelled the decision to welcome some fans to the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible as “ridiculous”.

The tournament, which is live on Europsort from Friday, will become the UK’s first indoor event to pilot the safe return of fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Three-time champion Mark Selby has welcomed the move, but as an asthma sufferer Hamilton has criticised the decision.

"Let's say one person gets ill and dies from the Crucible - it's one person who died for no reason at all, just for entertainment. I think it's ridiculous,” he said.

Hamilton is a four-time quarter-finalist, and reached the main draw for the first time in 12 years when beating Scott Donaldson 10-5 in the final qualifying round on Monday.

The 49-year-old added: "On a personal front, I'm high risk - I've got asthma so I've been diligent to say the least during this lockdown.

"I've been shielding, basically. I haven't been seeing anyone. I've been practicing on my own, I've been washing all my food, cleaning my clothes before going in the house, all that business.

"So to go into a room with 300 people is against the grain for me. I'm not going to be comfortable in there personally. I don't know why anyone is going to be comfortable.

"Three hundred people for 17 days I think is an absolute risk. For entertainment purposes, it's well out of proportion. I don't think it's a good risk at all."

Racing at Goodwood and county cricket at The Oval have also welcomed limited fans back.

"I understand [them],” Hamilton added. “They're outside and they're one-offs. But 17 days with 300 people - what are the chances of somebody not having it?"

