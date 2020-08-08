Anthony McGill confronts Jamie Clarke over eyeline controversy at World Championship

Anthony McGill confronted Jamie Clarke during their match at the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible on Saturday afternoon.

McGill’s mood may have been soured by his own performance with the Scot 7-2 down against his Welsh opponent.

He appeared to think that Clarke was deliberately in his eyeline for a shot, and remonstrated with his opponent over the matter.

Match referee Jan Verhaas had to intervene to calm down the situation, and the frame ultimately concluded with Clarke winning it to end 8-2 up.

With the two players heading away from the table at the frame’s conclusion, McGill was seen chasing after Clarke to continue the confrontation.

It is not the first controversy that Clarke has been involved in this week, when Joe Perry complained about more off-the-table behaviour. During their qualifying match, Perry complained that Clarke’s positioning of his white towel was also a distraction.

Saturday has proved to be an eventful day in Sheffield. Earlier in the day Neil Robertson dropped coffee on his trousers, forcing him into a kit change. Barry Hawkins also sat in the wrong chair, which meant that event organisers had to disinfect it.

