Snooker
World Championship

Anthony McGill takes charge of semi-final against Kyren Wilson at Crucible

Snooker World Championship Sheffield : MCGILL goes in semi final

Image credit: Eurosport

ByCarrie Dunn
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago
@carriesparkle

Anthony McGill took control of the first session of his World Snooker Championship semi-final against Kyren Wilson.

McGill won the first three frames, opening with a break of 83 and following with 78.

Wilson got on the board shortly before the mid-session interval but the Scot continued to dominate, putting on a break of 69 in the sixth frame to extend his lead.

Wilson showed no signs of the form that saw him dump defending champion Judd Trump out of the tournament 13-9 at the quarter-final stage.

But McGill erred in the seventh frame, when he was looking set to clear the table to overcome a deficit of 45 - but he left himself an awkward angle on the blue, missing the pot and handing the advantage to his opponent instead. Wilson promptly cleared to get his second frame of the day.

Yet the 29-year-old stayed focused, sending in a break of 92 in the final frame of the afternoon to go in 6-2 ahead.

Play Icon
