'Crucible without fans would've been terrible': Alfie Burden on why World Championship call is right

Alfie Burden insists no professional snooker player would opt to play at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield without fans if they had the choice.

Despite five-times winner Ronnie O'Sullivan making noises about withdrawing due to the public being given access amid the coronavirus crisis, Burden believes the delayed World Championship would not be the same if it was played in front of an empty auditorium.

The UK government has confirmed that fans will be allowed access to snooker's blue-chip event as part of a pilot in late July and early August with a view to reopening sports venues and social distancing measures in place in October.

A dashing left-handed Londoner who was once dubbed the "next Jimmy White", Burden lost 10-8 to Tony Drago in the first round at the Crucible in 1998, compiling two centuries on his debut at the age of 22 – and would love to emulate that feat by making it through the qualifiers 22 years later.

He is adamant that no young aspiring player should be denied the chance to sample the unique experience the Crucible brings with fans inside the atmospheric 980-seat venue when the first shots are fired on Friday 31 July.

"For me, it would be just terrible to have no fans," said Burden. "I've played at the Crucible and it is such an amazing venue.

"The atmosphere is just electric. There is the argument that some players can thrive or some players can fold in that environment.

"Any player or any young player qualifying to play at the Crucible for the first time, I know it is such a special place to play snooker and you desperately want that to be in front of a crowd.

"To have that taken away from you, nobody would choose that.

"It would have been a little bit of a leveller with no fans in that a lot of the top players are used to playing in venues with big crowds.

"But nobody would choose that whether it be a lower ranked player or a top three or four player in the world.

"Everybody wants to get to the Crucible and experience that unique atmosphere that the Crucible offers.

"If they can have a third of capacity in there, it would be better than nothing."

A keen footballer, Burden is also a coach at Hendon FC alongside his brother-in-law Lee Allinson, who manages the non-league side.

He once had a promising career with the ball at his feet as a winger at Arsenal in his teenage years, but a horrific leg break during a spell at Swindon Town forced him to commit to the old green baize.

He admits the experience of watching televised Premier League football without fans convinces him that the Crucible will benefit from a crowd providing strict health guidelines can be met.

"Watching football matches these days is just bizarre. I can't even watch the matches at the minute," said Burden.

"I turn them on for 15 minutes and then turn them off. It shows you how important the crowds are in sport. Maybe the governing bodies and the owners of football clubs will realise how important fans are to the football clubs.

"They hike up ticket prices too much for working class people who struggle to get tickets for events. Maybe it will make some of them realise how important fans are to the football clubs.

"I can't even listen to the crowd noise. I find it weird. Imagine what it is like if you are a top player at that level and used to playing in front of 50 or 60,000 every week?

"It is hard getting yourself mentally attuned to that."

The world number 77 – who has been as high as 38 in the rankings – probably needs to win three qualifying matches to reach the Crucible if he is to be sure of retaining his status on the professional circuit next season.

The 2009 world amateur champion is due to begin his qualifying campaign against Adam Stefanow or amateur Tyler Rees on Thursday 23 June and may have to overcome former UK finalist Liang Wenbo or Championship League winner Luca Brecel to reach the starting grid with 16 qualifiers drawn against the top 16 seeds.

It is a daunting prospect, but not as difficult as having to organise the recent Championship League and Tour Championship events last month behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Former Grand Prix winner Marco Fu, three-time women’s world champion Ng On-yee and world number 22 Zhou Yuelong are among several players to opt out of travelling from China for the qualifiers due to public health concerns, but Burden believes World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn deserves enormous credit for getting the sport moving again.

"You've got to take your hat off to everybody at World Snooker Tour, Barry Hearn and the team," said the Paddington-born cueist.

"They've done a great job to get those tournaments on at MK Dons and then to put the World Championship on.

"It's going to be a World Championship different from any we've had due to the current climate.

"The qualifying format has been altered which is not ideal, but it's better than not having one.

"It's very difficult for a lot of the overseas players travelling. A lot have got young families and may be worried about their health due to this pandemic.

"They definitely wouldn't be avoiding the tournament because I know how dedicated they are.

"Suddenly they're being asked to come back over here to play in a World Championship. I know World Snooker have done everything they can to get all the overseas players over for the tournament.

"If the World Championship was being played in China, I'm sure a few British players wouldn't travel.

"You have to respect the players who don't feel comfortable playing, but you also have to respect World Snooker who are trying to put a tournament on so players can earn a living."

Desmond Kane

